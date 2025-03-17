Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 312.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $146.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.96 and a 12 month high of $178.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.14 and its 200 day moving average is $159.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

