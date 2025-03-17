Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 411.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,832,000 after buying an additional 1,018,099 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $209.47 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.05 and its 200 day moving average is $216.58. The company has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

