Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $406,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 160,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,624,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

