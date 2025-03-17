Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH opened at $226.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.43. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $198.44 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

