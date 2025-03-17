Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 2.0% of Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $57.89. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1893 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

