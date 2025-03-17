FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Up 61.5% in February

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKOR opened at $48.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $49.26.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $8,934,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $3,533,000.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

