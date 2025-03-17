FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Up 61.5% in February

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:SKOR opened at $48.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $49.26.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.
