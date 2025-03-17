Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co cut its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Fluor were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2,509.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fluor by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Fluor by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 826.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

