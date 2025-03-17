Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £18,170 ($23,487.59) and last traded at £182.45 ($235.85), with a volume of 106161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £181.55 ($234.68).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £247 ($319.29) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £212.47 ($274.65).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is £210.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £197.44.

In related news, insider Rob Coldrake sold 166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of £198.30 ($256.33), for a total transaction of £32,917.80 ($42,551.45). Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.