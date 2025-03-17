Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 170.10 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.26), with a volume of 62555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.50 ($2.29).

Focusrite Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 200.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 241.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £102.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Focusrite Company Profile

Focusrite plc is a global music and audio products group that develops and markets proprietary hardware and software products. Used by audio professionals and amateur musicians alike, our solutions facilitate the high-quality production of recorded and live sound.

We are a rapidly growing group of innovative, market-leading brands, operating across two divisions.

Our Content Creation division is focussed on supporting our customers throughout their music-making journey, by removing barriers to creativity and delivering everything they need to make music.

