Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

