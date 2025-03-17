Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP increased its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

NYSE:CVS opened at $65.63 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

In other news, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

