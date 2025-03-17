Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 9,800 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,549 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in NIKE by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in NIKE by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE NKE opened at $71.72 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.77.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

