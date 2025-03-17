Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montis Financial LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,104,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,312,000 after purchasing an additional 84,671 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $100.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.05. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $90.12 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.11.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OTIS

Insider Activity

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $450,807.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,358.07. This represents a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $3,119,988.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,127.67. This represents a 99.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.