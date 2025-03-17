Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $24.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

