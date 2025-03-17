Fresnillo (FRES) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fresnillo (LON: FRES):

3/13/2025 – Fresnillo had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 880 ($11.38) price target on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Fresnillo was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,020 ($13.19) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 840 ($10.86).

3/3/2025 – Fresnillo had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 800 ($10.34) to GBX 810 ($10.47). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Fresnillo had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 760 ($9.82) to GBX 805 ($10.41). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fresnillo Trading Up 1.7 %

Fresnillo stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 932.50 ($12.05). The company had a trading volume of 6,516,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,296. Fresnillo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 435.20 ($5.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 933.25 ($12.06). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 744.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 673.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

