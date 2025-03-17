FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years. FS KKR Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 101.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.5%.

NYSE FSK opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.22.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

