Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,582 Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Alarm.com Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $58.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.42.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $200,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,875. This trade represents a 8.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

