Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,619.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 19,954,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784,005 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9,594.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 944,060 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,872,000. Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,663,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 512,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,853,000 after purchasing an additional 197,030 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS opened at $92.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $102.23.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

