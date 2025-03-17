Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BioNTech from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.44 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.73.

BioNTech Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $99.47 on Monday. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.37.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

