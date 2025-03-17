General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 9.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 6.5% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $59.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,967,490. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $67,144.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,546.50. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

