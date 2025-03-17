Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Sells C$114,234.28 in Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer John Maness sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.77, for a total value of C$114,234.28.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$66.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of C$44.23 and a 12-month high of C$79.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.25.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 13.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.5460385 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 29.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on GIL. Desjardins upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.50.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

