Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.7 %
GOODN opened at $22.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Commercial
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Dividend Stocks Offering Higher Yields and Bullish Forecasts
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- EU-U.S. Military Shift: A Catalyst for These 3 Stocks
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.