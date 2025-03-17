Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.7 %

GOODN opened at $22.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

