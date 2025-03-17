Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This is a 0.0% increase from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LANDM opened at $24.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $25.06.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

