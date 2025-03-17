Gladstone Land Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDP)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th.
Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of LANDP opened at $20.17 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
