Gladstone Land Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDP)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LANDP opened at $20.17 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.