Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on GKOS shares. Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Glaukos from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

GKOS opened at $102.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Glaukos has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $163.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. Analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,380.18. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $1,502,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,454.08. This represents a 23.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,131 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth $12,367,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 162,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,339,000 after buying an additional 27,889 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

