Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,954,300 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 13th total of 3,138,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.0 days.
Glencore Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of GLCNF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.23. 189,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,669. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.40.
About Glencore
