Glenview Trust co Acquires 330 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,959,000 after acquiring an additional 412,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,288,912,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,713,000 after purchasing an additional 138,544 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $171.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.81 and its 200 day moving average is $174.57. The stock has a market cap of $272.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.12 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

