Glenview Trust co Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Glenview Trust co bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Glenview Trust co owned 0.14% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,847,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,561,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,152.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 178,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 173,054 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 23,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,522,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

IYC stock opened at $87.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.98 and its 200 day moving average is $93.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.21. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $74.38 and a 1-year high of $101.87.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.