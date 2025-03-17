Glenview Trust co Buys 463 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Glenview Trust co boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $79.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

