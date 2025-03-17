Glenview Trust co Has $1.92 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 179.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,057 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co owned approximately 0.15% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 16,931 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 146,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $47.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.46. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $43.71 and a one year high of $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

