Glenview Trust co Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Glenview Trust co lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,637,205,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,752 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,901 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,546,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $129,702,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $77.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $68.74 and a 1 year high of $78.83.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

