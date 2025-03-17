Glenview Trust co Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $378.33 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The firm has a market cap of $374.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $410.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.34.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

