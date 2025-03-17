Glenview Trust co Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,139,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28,427 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 17,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE BMY opened at $59.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

