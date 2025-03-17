Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Short Interest Update

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 78,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Global Mofy Metaverse Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GMM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. 63,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,027. Global Mofy Metaverse has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.
About Global Mofy Metaverse
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Mofy Metaverse
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.