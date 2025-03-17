Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Short Interest Update

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 78,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Global Mofy Metaverse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GMM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. 63,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,027. Global Mofy Metaverse has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

