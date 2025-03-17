Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SRET traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.22. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $941,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $279,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.