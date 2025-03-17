GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,211 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $70.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $233.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

