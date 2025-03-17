GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,749,000 after buying an additional 3,282,937 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,045,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,894,000 after buying an additional 2,268,639 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,823,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

