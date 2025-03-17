GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Purchases 167 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 824,937 shares of company stock worth $100,327,453. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $95.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.17. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

