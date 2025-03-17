Gold Investment Management Ltd. Buys 2,418 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for about 2.2% of Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,546,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,726,000 after purchasing an additional 333,440 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,132,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,227,000 after acquiring an additional 437,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,706,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,955,000 after acquiring an additional 413,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,457,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SU opened at $36.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SU shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SU

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.