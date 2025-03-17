Gold Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 41,731 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,489 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 280,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,152,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.54 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85. The company has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $1.0049 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

