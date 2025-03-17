Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 486.50 ($6.29) and last traded at GBX 485 ($6.27), with a volume of 9813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 484 ($6.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £89.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 447.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 358.56.

Good Energy is a British renewable electricity company with a difference. For more than 20 years, our mission has been to power a cleaner, greener world. Today, that is what we are – an energy company for the future with a bold ambition to help one million homes and businesses to cut carbon from their energy and transport by 2025.

We offer truly renewable energy supply sourced from over 1,700 renewable generators.

