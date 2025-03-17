Gray Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 90 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.4% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,155,000. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $9,155,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CV Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $479.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $514.89 and its 200 day moving average is $504.08. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $302.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

