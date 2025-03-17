Gray Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:HD opened at $351.16 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.