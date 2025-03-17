Gray Wealth Management Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 688,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 457,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,241.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,526,000 after buying an additional 237,907 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,681,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 198,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,054,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC stock opened at $213.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.42 and a 200-day moving average of $216.85. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $194.38 and a one year high of $226.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

