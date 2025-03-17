Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $322.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.57 and its 200-day moving average is $345.23. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $241.44 and a 12 month high of $393.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.86.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. This trade represents a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total transaction of $661,690.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,386,166.90. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and have sold 15,935 shares worth $5,528,147. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

