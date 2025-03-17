Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $48,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC stock opened at $36.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

