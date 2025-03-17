Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAH opened at $111.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

