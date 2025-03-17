Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 311 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTXL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $80.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $295.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.27. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $107.74.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

