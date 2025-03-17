Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,463.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 611,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,251,000 after buying an additional 572,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 667.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 572,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,856,000 after acquiring an additional 498,146 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 456.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 604,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,544,000 after acquiring an additional 496,129 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,548,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,743,000 after purchasing an additional 168,885 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FRT. Mizuho cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FRT stock opened at $96.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.62. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $94.58 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.28%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

