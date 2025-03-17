GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Up 64.4% in February

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 438,700 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the February 13th total of 266,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,231. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.23. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 103.90% and a negative return on equity of 432.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GreenPower Motor

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GreenPower Motor stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:GP Free Report ) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,408 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.51% of GreenPower Motor worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

